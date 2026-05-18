Patna introduces electric and pink buses for Secretariat employees

Patna, May 18 (IANS) A special fleet of electric and pink buses for Secretariat employees was launched in Patna on Monday with the aim of providing safe, reliable and eco-friendly commuting facilities.
The service, introduced by the Bihar State Road Transport Corporation (BSRTC), was flagged off by Transport Minister Damodar Rawat.
Senior officials present at the launch included Additional Secretary Praveen Kumar and BSRTC Administrator Atul Kumar Verma.
According to an official, the initiative has been designed to ease traffic congestion in the state capital by reducing the dependence of government employees on private vehicles.
Thousands of Secretariat staff currently commute daily using personal vehicles, contributing to traffic congestion as well as increased fuel consumption.
Speaking at the event, BSRTC Administrator Atul Kumar Verma said a total of 25 buses have been deployed under the scheme, including 15 electric buses and 10 pink buses. The pink buses have been dedicated exclusively to women employees.
The buses will operate on five major routes across the city, catering specifically to Secretariat employees.
Under Route 1, the buses will operate from the Multi-Modal Hub (Patna Junction) to the Secretariat via R-Block, Income Tax, Vidyut Bhawan, Patna High Court and Bihar Museum. The buses will depart from the Multi-Modal Hub at 8.30 a.m., 8.40 a.m. and 8.45 a.m.
The second route will operate from Danapur railway station to the Secretariat via Saguna Mor, RPS Mor, Gola Road, Jagdeo Path, Ashiana Nagar, IGIMS, Sheikhpura Mor and Patna Zoo. Commuters can avail of these buses at 8.15 a.m., 8.25 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. from Danapur railway station.
Additional routes will include services from Dhanuki Mor, Kurji and Gandhi Maidan to the Secretariat.
Transport Minister Damodar Rawat said the initiative was in line with broader efforts to strengthen public transportation and promote environmentally sustainable mobility.
“Electric buses will help protect the environment while offering an affordable commuting option to government employees. This initiative also supports the goal of reducing petrol and diesel consumption,” he said.
Transport Secretary Raj Kumar said the primary objective was to provide reliable and convenient transport facilities to employees travelling from different parts of the city and improve the efficiency of daily commuting.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.