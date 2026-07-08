Patna court reserves order on Khan Sir anticipatory bail plea

Patna, July 8 (IANS): A Patna civil court on Wednesday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea of prominent coaching educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in connection with a dispute involving another coaching operator, Roshan Anand. The decision is scheduled to be pronounced on July 10.
The hearing took place in the court of District and Sessions Judge Rupesh Dev at the Patna Civil Court. During Wednesday's proceedings, counsel for both parties presented detailed arguments on various aspects of the case.
The anticipatory bail petition filed by Khan Sir and his two bodyguards was the subject of the hearing. The matter had earlier been heard on Tuesday, when arguments continued for nearly 40 minutes but remained inconclusive. The court then fixed Wednesday for the remaining submissions.
After hearing both sides, the court reserved its order.
Advocate Rajat Singh, legal counsel for Khan Sir, said arguments on Tuesday had focused on several key issues, including the licence of the firearm carried by one of Khan Sir's bodyguards.
He said the arguments could not be completed on Tuesday, and the court had fixed Wednesday for the remaining submissions. He added that the judge also observed that the matter has been pending for a long time and should be decided expeditiously.
The dispute stems from an incident that took place on June 2 in Patna's Kadamkuan police station area involving Khan Sir and Roshan Anand, who runs Gyan Bindu GS Academy.
According to the allegations, a security guard was assaulted, and vandalism occurred during the incident.
Khan Sir accused Anand of orchestrating the attack, and a video purportedly related to the incident later circulated widely on social media. Following the escalation of the dispute, legal proceedings were initiated, leading to the filing of the anticipatory bail application by Khan Sir and his bodyguards.
With arguments now concluded, the court has reserved its decision. The order on the anticipatory bail plea is expected to be delivered on July 10.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.