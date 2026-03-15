Patch Power

Under-eye patches are having a full-blown moment. From busy Bollywood stars to Instagram influencers, everyone’s sporting these comma-shaped, jelly-textured masks. The pitch is irresistible: brighter skin, less puffiness, softened fine lines—all in 20 minutes, no matter how long the workday or wild the after-party.

Technically, these are occlusive topical delivery systems—usually hydrogel or bio-cellulose—designed to push active ingredients deeper into the delicate under-eye skin. Increased screen time, erratic sleep, and early ageing anxiety have only fuelled their popularity.

When packed with hyaluronic acid or caffeine, they do hydrate and de-puff—fast. But temper expectations. “Occlusion improves transepidermal water retention, leading to transient skin plumping and reduced appearance of fine lines. Ingredients such as caffeine may induce short-term vasoconstriction, reducing oedema and puffiness. However, they do not influence melanin deposition, dermal collagen synthesis, orbital fat loss, or ligament laxity—key contributors to under-eye ageing,” says cosmetologist Dr Gagan Raina. In short: instant glow, not long-term overhaul.

Choosing right matters. “Start by identifying your main under-eye concern. For puffiness and fatigue, caffeine- or green tea–based patches work well, while hyaluronic acid and ceramides are better suited for dryness and fine lines. Sensitive skin types should opt for fragrance-free formulations,” says Manasa Garemella, co-founder of Kindlife.

The real win? Instant gratification. They’re easy, travel-friendly, and double up as a tiny self-care ritual before big days. But experts are clear: think of them as cosmetic boosters, not corrective treatments. Persistent dark circles, hollowness, or rhytides need evidence-based interventions—from energy-based devices to injectables and pigment-targeting treatments.

Under-eye patches soothe, smooth and selfie well. Just don’t expect them to rewrite biology.

In a Nutshell

Look for ingredient transparency, skin compatibility

They should be applied to cleansed, dry skin for 15-20 minutes

Mechanical rubbing should be avoided

Cooling the patches may enhance lymphatic drainage

Clinical use is best limited to intermittent application rather than daily dependence

This story has been written by Bindu Gopal Rao of The New Indian Express.