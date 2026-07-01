Passport services become costlier under revised fee regime

Passport services for children below 18 years will also become costlier. In the case of a 36-page fresh or reissue passport for minors (normal), the fee has been raised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,750. In the case of a 36-page fresh or reissue passport for minors in the Tatkaal category, the fee has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,250.