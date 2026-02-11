Passenger aircraft in Somalia veers off runway during emergency landing at Mogadishu airport

Mogadishu: A passenger aircraft carrying up to 50 people veered off the runway at Somalia's main airport onto the nearby shoreline Tuesday during an emergency crash-landing following a technical problem shortly after takeoff. There was no immediate word on whether there were casualties.

Rescue operations were underway to evacuate passengers from the aircraft, officials said.

The plane had taken off from the Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu and was bound for the northern city of Gaalkacyo when it developed a problem about 15 minutes after takeoff, Ahmed Moalim, director of Somalia's Civil Aviation Authority, told local media.