‘Pashusamvardhaka Margadarshini’ launched to educate farmers on modern livestock practices

VIJAYAWADA: In a move aimed at transforming the livestock sector into a profitable, technology-driven enterprise, Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Thursday launched the ‘Pashusamvardhaka Margadarshini’ e-magazine to provide farmers with scientific guidance and modern practices.

The minister said around 25 lakh farmers in the state are engaged in dairy, small livestock, and backyard poultry.

The sector recorded a Gross Value Added of Rs 1.76 lakh crore in 2025-26, reflecting its growing importance.