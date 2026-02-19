Trump congratulates Bangladesh PM Rahman, outlines trade and defence focus

Washington DC [US], February 19 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) congratulated Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman after the latter assumed office, saying that the partnership between the two countries is based on "mutual respect and shared interest" in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. In his congratulatory message, President Trump expressed his wish to work with the Bangladesh PM together.

In an official release by the White House, US President Donald Trump said, "The partnership between our countries is based on mutual respect and a shared interest in fostering a free and open Indo-Pacific where strong, sovereign nations can prosper."

In the release, the US President initially congratulated Rahman and wished for his successful term as the new Bangladesh Prime Minister. He said, "On behalf of the American people, I congratulate you on your historic election and wish you a successful term as Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh."

Trump said that he hoped for the Bangladesh Prime Minister to maintain "tremendous" momentum in the US-Bangladesh relationship through the implementation of the "Agreement on Reciprocal Trade", which he claimed benefits farmers and workers of both countries.

He added," As you begin your term, I hope you will help me maintain the tremendous momentum in our trade relationship through the implementation of our Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, which benefits farmers and workers in both of our countries."

Emphasising the need to complete the routine defence agreement, Trump said that this would finally give the Bangladesh military access to "high-end, American-made equipment."

The US President said, "I also hope you will take decisive action to complete the routine defense agreements that would finally give your military access to high-end, American-made equipment--the best in the world!"

He said, "I look forward to working with you to make the relationship between the United States and Bangladesh stronger than ever before. My Ambassador to Bangladesh, Brent Christensen, has my full confidence. Together, we have an opportunity to make both of our nations more prosperous and secure."

Bangladesh's new Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, on Thursday outlined his government's 180-day priority plan.

In this plan, he focused on four key areas. First, he aimed to improve the law and order situation. Second, he planned to control the prices of essential goods. Third, he emphasised ensuring uninterrupted electricity and gas supplies, as well as reducing the cost of living. Fourth, he stated that public transport, especially the railway system, must be improved for better connectivity. In addition, he strongly directed efforts toward fighting corruption.

Rahman, who was sworn in as the country's Prime Minister on Tuesday, has instructed each ministry to create and implement its own plan within these 180 days. Typically, when a new government takes office in Bangladesh, a 100-day priority package is announced. However, Rahman has extended it to 180 days, making this a longer honeymoon period, which was usually 100 days.

"Restoring peace and security in the minds of the public by eliminating crime and strictly controlling corruption is the primary focus of our government's agenda," Rahman said while addressing the nation late on Wednesday.

In this regard, various ministers, after taking their oaths, have started speaking about these matters. The Home Minister, Salauddin Ahmed, told journalists that there will be no more mob violence in Bangladesh and that it has now ended; he declared that mob violence will not be tolerated anymore. He also announced that the situation in the country is being strictly controlled, including drug control and other necessary measures.

On the matter of foreign policy, Tarique Rahman did not say anything. However, later, the government's Foreign Minister, Kalilur Rahman, said that this would be the new foreign policy of Bangladesh: "Bangladesh First." In other words, prioritising the interests of Bangladesh and building friendly relations with all countries, proceeding along the same path as the foreign policy of the late President Ziaur Rahman.

"I would like to address a message to the people of the country: Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Christian, and regardless of religion, whether living in the hills or in the plains--this country is all of ours. For every citizen, we want to turn this country into a safe place," Rahman said.

Extending warm wishes to citizens on the occasion of the holy Ramzan, Rahman urged businesses to be cautious so that commodity prices do not go beyond the reach of common people.

He warned, "The BNP government must be compelled to break all syndicates of misconduct and irregularities."