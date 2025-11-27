Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs meets Cyprus delegation

In a post on X, Tharoor wrote, "The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs received the President of the Cyprus House of Representatives, Annita Dmitriou, and her colleagues today for an exchange of views on contemporary issues.

We agreed on the complementarities and synergies between our countries and found convergent points of view on current global challenges. Both sides agreed on strengthening economic cooperation, investment and mobility between India and Cyprus. An excellent discussion concluded with an exchange of gifts."



Earlier in the day, Annita Demetriou, who is on an official visit to India, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The meeting coincided with Constitution Day, and President Murmu said it was an ideal moment to share India's democratic and parliamentary experiences with a close partner like Cyprus.

