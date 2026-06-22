Parliamentary panel to discuss CSAT in UPSC exam today

New Delhi: A meeting of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice will be held on Monday at the Parliament House Annexe Extension (PHAE) Building, to review the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) component in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination.



As per the notice issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the Committee will hear the views of Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT); and Secretary, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on the subject "Filling up of vacancies in the Central Government" as well as impact and outcomes of the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) component in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination.



The parliamentary panel is headed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh DGP, Brij Lal.