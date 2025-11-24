Parliamentary panel to review coaching centres in India

A parliamentary committee has chosen to study the growth of coaching institutions to assist students in competitive examinations, as well as the social difficulties that have arisen as a result of this.

The Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports will also look at the influence of artificial intelligence (AI), and the use of developing technology on education and students, PTI reports.

According to a recent Lok Sabha bulletin, the standing committee has also decided to assess PM Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) during the fiscal year 2025–26.

The panel will look at the growth of coaching centres to help students prepare for competitive exams, the social difficulties that arise as a result, and existing legislation on the subject.

In recent years, students enrolled in coaching institutes have died by suicide owing to study pressure, with multiple incidents reported in Rajasthan's Kota city alone, dubbed as the "coaching capital of India".

The Ministry of Education formed a nine-member panel earlier this year to investigate concerns such as coaching and the growth of "dummy schools," as well as the effectiveness and fairness of entrance examinations.

The panel is investigating the effectiveness and fairness of competitive admission examinations within the context of the school education system, as well as their impact on the growth of the coaching business.