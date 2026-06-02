Parliamentary Panel to meet today to review 3-language formula in Class 9th, 10th

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth & Sports is scheduled to meet at 11:00 am at the Parliament House Annexe (PHA) on Tuesday to review on use of On-Screen-Marking (OSM) in Grade 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination and the application related to three-language formula in Classes 9th and 10th.



During the meeting, the committee will deliberate concerns regarding the use of On-Screen-Marking in CBSE Class 12 board examinations, particularly issues faced by students and the examination evaluation process following its adoption. The committee is expected to examine whether the system has impacted assessment transparency, efficiency, or student outcomes.