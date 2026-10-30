Parliamentary panel to examine exam integrity, coaching centres and CBSE reforms

NTA faces calls for structural reform

The latest review follows the committee’s 382nd report on reforms and strengthening of the NTA, presented on October 9. That report called for stronger accountability, permanent specialist staff and changes to the way question papers are prepared and examinations conducted.

The committee noted that only 23 of the NTA’s 39 sanctioned positions were filled, leaving a vacancy rate of 41%. It recommended that the agency recruit permanent specialists in examination security, psychometrics, digital infrastructure, data analytics and examination logistics, rather than relying predominantly on officers deputed for limited periods.

To reduce the risk of paper leaks, the panel called for a large, continuously updated question bank, with final papers prepared close to the examination date. It also recommended stricter checks on the credentials and potential conflicts of interest of experts involved in question-setting and translation.

The report further proposed an independent mechanism to audit examination security, investigate candidate grievances and report directly to the Ministry of Education. It recommended that the NTA consider financial compensation for candidates affected by administrative cancellations and establish timelines for grievance redressal.

The committee also called for greater public disclosure of examination-related investigations. The Department of Higher Education had told the panel that no paper leak had occurred in an NTA-conducted examination between the agency’s formation in 2017 and 2025. The report recorded that this assertion differed from the views of some committee members and recommended a publicly available account of relevant examinations and investigations.