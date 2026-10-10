Parliamentary panel seeks age, attempt limits for NEET-UG, recommends CBT mode

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports has recommended that the Centre explore age and attempt limits for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (NEET-UG) and shift the medical entrance examination from pen-and-paper mode to computer-based testing (CBT).

The recommendations are part of the 382nd report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on reforms to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The report was presented to Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on October 9, 2026. The committee is headed by Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Wasnik.

The panel has also called for government-owned examination centres in every district, a secure digital question bank, stronger cybersecurity at the NTA and a mechanism to ensure the agency's accountability to Parliament. The recommendations follow concerns over examination security, including the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 after a question paper leak.