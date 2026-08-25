Uproar at Parliamentary Home Affairs panel over NEET-UG protest lathicharge

New Delhi: The meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs witnessed an uproar on Tuesday, with opposition members demanding a discussion "on the use of pellet guns and the lathicharge" during the 'Sansad Chalo' march by NEET-UG protestors on July 20.



The sources said that Chairman of the panel Radha Mohan Dad Agrawal denied permission for any such discussion and is learnt to have said that the Supreme Court has formed a high-level committee which will probe allegations of police excesses as well as violence by protesters during the demonstrations.



The scheduled agenda of the meeting was 'Crime Against Children' and the committee heard views of officials of four ministries.