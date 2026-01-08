CBDT tells Finance panel that fraudulent crypto transactions are being tracked

New Delhi: Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance on Wednesday heard views of officials of Financial Intelligence Unit - India (FIU-IND) and CBDT on Virtual Digital Assets with chairperson of the panel Bhratruhari Mahtab stating that discussions were held on situation concerning crypto currency and the system of regulation.



Mahtab said CBDT informed the committee that money transferred in a fraudulent way is being tracked as also assets and income being changed through crypto and parked abroad.



The agenda of the meeting was 'Study on Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) and way forward'. Mahtab said the panel will discuss the issue in detail.