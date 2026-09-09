Parliamentary panel examines Statistical Institute Bill, Chairman says effort is to improve statistical data



“This is a totally centrally funded institute but government has little control over that. Government through this bill does not want to control, the autonomous character of the society will continue, but the rules will be framed by the government once this bill becomes an act,” he said.

During the meeting, members of the Standing Committee sought clarifications on different provisions of the proposed legislation, while officials of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation made a presentation on the Bill.

The Chairperson said the committee is expected to take up the matter further next month after the new committee is constituted.

“In that respect I see that in next month when the new committee will be formed, the committee will take it up,” he said.