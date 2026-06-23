Panel discusses recruitment gaps in Centre, CSAT in UPSC exam

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel on Monday discussed the filling up of vacancies in the Central Government as well as impact and outcomes of the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) component in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination.



Chaiperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, Brij Lal, said after the meeting that the progress in recruitment process is appropriate.



The committee will present a report to the parliament after its deliberations.

"The main agenda focused on vacancies within the central govt and its recruitment progress, as well as discussions concerning the DoPT, the SSC, UPSC and the Civil Services examinations," he said.

Asked if the progress in recruitment in filling central government vacancies is fine, he said "yes".