Parliamentary panel calls for CSIR-IGIB–Tata Memorial collaboration to tackle rising cancer burden in North-East India

NEW DELHI: Amid a growing incidence of cancer, particularly breast cancer, in India’s North-Eastern states, a parliamentary panel has urged the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) to collaborate with the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital to investigate the underlying causes of this trend.
The Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change has expressed concern over the rising cancer burden in the region. Chaired by Bhubaneswar Kalita, the 31-member committee noted that IGIB’s pioneering work in breast cancer genomics, including the identification of Indian-specific molecular subtypes and biomarkers, could play a critical role in understanding cancer susceptibility among North-Eastern populations.
In its 403rd report reviewing the functioning of CSIR institutions such as IGIB and the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), the committee stated: “It is essential to examine whether the ethnic groups of the North-East are genetically predisposed to specific types of cancers or whether environmental, lifestyle and ethnic risk factors are contributing to their heightened susceptibility.”
To address this, the committee recommended a formal collaboration between CSIR-IGIB and the Tata Memorial Centre, which treats around 150,000 new cancer patients each year. Such a partnership, it said, would enable comprehensive research into genomic, environmental, lifestyle and ethnic determinants of cancer in the region.
Beyond cancer research, the committee advised IGIB to prioritise studies on identifying and characterising microbial communities capable of degrading sewage, industrial effluents and other pollutants contaminating the Yamuna River.
The panel also reviewed IGIB’s ongoing health studies aimed at identifying biomarkers and risk factors unique to the Indian population, with the objective of developing India-specific risk models for cardio-metabolic diseases such as diabetes, liver disorders and heart disease. It recommended that IGIB intensify efforts to generate robust, India-specific health reference standards in a time-bound manner, ensuring adequate representation from all regions of the country.
Under the rare disease diagnostic programme, the committee commended IGIB for developing India’s first indigenous CRISPR-based gene therapy for sickle cell disease. It further recommended genomic studies of Indian tribal populations to investigate haemoglobinopathies, other inherited and endemic disorders, and cancer. Based on these findings, IGIB was urged to develop targeted diagnostic tools, genetic counselling services, and preventive and therapeutic strategies.
However, the committee also raised concerns over a lack of transparency and accountability in IGIB’s technology transfer processes, despite the institute being publicly funded. It recommended that IGIB publish relevant details—while respecting confidentiality agreements—on transferred technologies, participating firms and associated fees on its website and in its annual reports.
Finally, noting the persistent shortage of funds faced by research laboratories and institutions, the panel suggested diversifying revenue streams. Recommendations included commercialising intellectual property, expanding industry partnerships, increasing externally funded research, enhancing corporate social responsibility outreach, and strengthening technology transfer mechanisms by offering technologies at competitive prices.
The story is reported by Jitendra Choubey of The New Indian Express