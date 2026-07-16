Parliamentary panel asks Education Ministry to speed up Institutions of Eminence scheme



The Committee expressed dissatisfaction with this response as well.

It observed that "the Committee's recommendation regarding expansion of the Scheme to include globally recognised institutions of the country excelling in social sciences, humanities and developmental studies, such as Jawaharlal Nehru University, has not been addressed by the Department."

Reiterating its earlier stand, the panel recommended that the Ministry prepare a time-bound roadmap for identifying and notifying the remaining eight Institutions of Eminence.

It also recommended that the Department of Higher Education conduct a feasibility study on expanding the Scheme's ambit so that other globally recognised institutions could also be considered under the programme.

The Committee said these steps would help fulfil the original objective of the Institutions of Eminence Scheme, which was envisioned as a flagship initiative to create globally competitive Indian universities through greater autonomy, improved governance and enhanced academic and research capabilities.