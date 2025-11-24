Parliament to introduce HECI Bill to merge UGC, AICTE & NCTE

The Government of India is expected to introduce the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill in the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament, which is set to commence on December 1, according to Times of India.

The HECI Bill aims to establish a unified higher education regulator, bringing established bodies such as the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) under one organisation.

Currently, the UGC regulates non-technical higher education. The AICTE governs technical institutions, whereas the NCTE oversees teacher education.

The HECI Bill would exclude certain institutions entirely, as medical and law colleges would not fall under HECI’s jurisdiction.



Renewed focus

The proposed HECI will focus on three key functions: regulation, accreditation, and the setting of professional standards. It will not, however, take on the responsibility for funding, which will remain under the purview of the administrative ministry.

The move aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocated a unified regulatory framework to boost both accountability and efficiency across the higher education sector.

“Each vertical in HECI will be an independent body consisting of persons having high expertise in the relevant areas along with integrity, commitment, and a demonstrated track record of public service. HECI itself will be a small, independent body of eminent public-spirited experts in higher education, which will oversee and monitor the integrity and effective functioning of HECI,” the NEP 2020 says.