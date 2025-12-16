Parliament Session: Lok Sabha introduces VB-G RAM-G Bill 2025

The Congress leader further pointed out that MNREGA employees have often faced delays in receiving their wages.



" I don't understand this thing about changing names. This new bill will weaken the right to income for at least 100 days. Wherever you go MNREGA employees will tell you that they have not received their wages," she added.



Earlier today in the Lok Sabha, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sought permission to introduce the Viksit Bharat Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, also known as the G Ram G Bill. This Bill aims to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.



The new bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work. It seeks to simultaneously provide income security and create durable, productivity-enhancing rural assets through a nationally coordinated development strategy.