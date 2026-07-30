Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar against police action against student protests

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Thursday and will meet again at 2 PM amid uproar by members over Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the alleged firing during the July 20 student protest and his allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During the proceedings, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated Indian athlete Murali Sreeshankar for winning the Silver Medal in the Men's Long Jump event with a leap of 8.09 metres at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

He also congratulated Dilip Mahadu Gavit for winning the Gold Medal and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi for securing the Silver Medal in the Men's 100m T47 event at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

The Congress and other opposition parties continued their protest against the alleged police action on student protests, linking Home Minister Amit Shah to it.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should come to the House when asked whether he should be present in Parliament today.

Responding to ANI, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Yes, he should come," referring to Amit Shah's expected presence in the House.

The remarks come amid a political standoff between the ruling party and the Opposition, with Congress leaders seeking the Home Minister's response on issues being raised in Parliament.

Earlier in the day, MPs from several INDIA bloc parties gathered at Makar Dwar around 10:30 AM, holding placards questioning who ordered the alleged police action against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20.

The MPs also raised slogans demanding accountability from the Centre over the alleged use of force against students and alleged financial irregularities in donations made to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The protest came hours before the Rajya Sabha was scheduled to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing.

(ANI)