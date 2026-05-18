Parl panel to hear academia on Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill on May 19

New Delhi: A parliamentary committee examining a proposed law to set up a higher education commission will meet on Tuesday to seek the views of domain experts from leading higher educational institutions across the country.
According to a Lok Sabha Secretariat notice on the sittings of the Joint Committee on the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, the panel will interact with experts from institutions such as IIT Mumbai, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shiv Nadar University and the Central University of Gujarat.
Among those slated to appear before the panel are IIT Mumbai Director Shireesh Kedare, IIFT Vice Chancellor Rakesh Mohan Joshi, IIMC Vice Chancellor Dr Pragya Paliwal Gaur and Shiv Nadar University Vice-Chancellor Ananya Mukherjee.
The panel will also hear views from representatives of Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA), IITDM Kancheepuram, among others.
The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, which seeks to set up an overarching higher education commission, was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 15, 2025.
The Bill proposes setting up an overarching higher education commission along with three councils for regulation, accreditation and academic standards for universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) in India.
The proposed framework is expected to cover central universities and institutes of national importance under the administrative purview of the Ministry of Education, IITs, NITs, IISc, IISERs, IIMs and IIITs.
The UGC regulates non-technical higher-education institutions, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) oversees technical education and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) regulates teacher education. The Bill proposes to repeal these three agencies.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.