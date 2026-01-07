US promises security guarantees for Ukraine at Paris Coalition of Willing meet

Paris: The members of the Coalition of the Willing, Ukraine, and the United States met in Paris, with the leaders stressing on their commitment towards "just and lasting peace in Ukraine". They welcomed the progress achieved between partners to achieve peace, the official statement by the European Commission said on Tuesday (local time).



French President Emmanuel Macron said that the meeting provided "unprecedented unity" between the Coalition of Willing, Ukraine and the US on security guarantees for peace in Ukraine.



"The Paris meeting marks an unprecedented unity between the Coalition of Willing, Ukraine, and the United States on the central dimension of security guarantees for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," the French President said.