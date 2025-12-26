'Paris climate deal designed to include and bind India'

Washington: Newly declassified US diplomatic records show that the Paris climate agreement was carefully shaped with India in mind. The deal was designed to bring India into a global climate framework, while at the same time limiting New Delhi's ability to rely on older distinctions between developed and developing countries.

The documents, released by the National Security Archive on the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, include internal US diplomatic cables, strategy papers and negotiating notes from the Obama administration.

Taken together, they show that US officials viewed India as indispensable to any global climate deal. At the same time, they saw India as a country whose negotiating positions could slow, reshape or even block talks if pushed too far.