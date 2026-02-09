Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi shares startup mantra, advises students not to separate art, studies

To this, PM Modi replied, "Whenever I meet a youngster nowadays, the first thing they say is 'Startup'. First, you should focus on what you want to do. Some startups want to innovate in technology. Some want to make drones, some want to do something different. You might have some friends who are interested in technology, some are finance experts -- all can get together and form a startup."

"Being 25 years old is not a qualification for launching a startup; one can start anytime. The work can start with small startups, too. It is good that you have an interest in this," he said.

The Prime Minister also gave a 'mantra' to the students, advising them to reach out to the industry professionals and understand how they work.