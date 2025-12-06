Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registrations Open on MyGov Innovate Platform

Registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 are now live, with students, teachers and parents invited to participate through the MyGov Innovate platform. The Ministry of Education confirmed that the ninth edition of the annual event — where the Prime Minister interacts with students and educators on managing exam stress — will be held in January 2026. The deadline for submissions is January 11.

Separate online participation avenues have been set up for each category. Students can join via the Pariksha Pe Charcha competition, while parents and teachers can take part by completing simple quizzes and activity-based tasks. All participants will receive certificates, and shortlisted entrants may be selected for the live event.

Students from Classes 6 to 12 can register, respond to prompts, and optionally submit a question for the Prime Minister. Outstanding entries will earn the chance to attend the session in person.