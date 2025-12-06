Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registrations Open on MyGov Innovate Platform

Registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 are now live, with students, teachers and parents invited to participate through the MyGov Innovate platform. The Ministry of Education confirmed that the ninth edition of the annual event — where the Prime Minister interacts with students and educators on managing exam stress — will be held in January 2026. The deadline for submissions is January 11.
Separate online participation avenues have been set up for each category. Students can join via the Pariksha Pe Charcha competition, while parents and teachers can take part by completing simple quizzes and activity-based tasks. All participants will receive certificates, and shortlisted entrants may be selected for the live event.
Students from Classes 6 to 12 can register, respond to prompts, and optionally submit a question for the Prime Minister. Outstanding entries will earn the chance to attend the session in person.
How to register for PPC 2026:
Visit the Pariksha Pe Charcha page on MyGov Innovate.
Select “Participate Now.”
Choose Student, Teacher or Parent.
Log in or sign up using a mobile number or email.
Complete the required quizzes or activities.
Submit the PPC 2026 form.
Students may also submit a question for the PM.
The initiative is part of the government’s broader Exam Warriors strategy to reduce exam-related stress and equip students with practical coping tools. Previous editions have recorded millions of registrations, with shortlisted participants receiving recognition and opportunities to join special follow-up programmes.