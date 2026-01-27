Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 goes pan-India, engages over 6.76 crore participants

New Delhi: The ninth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship student interaction programme, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, marked a significant milestone in the evolution of the initiative as it expanded into a truly pan-India dialogue with students from across the country.

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) has grown into a nationwide movement driven by Prime Minister Modi’s vision of bringing students, parents, teachers and society together to create an atmosphere where every child’s individuality is recognised, nurtured and encouraged to flourish without fear or pressure.

Traditionally organised in Delhi with students participating at a single venue, this year’s edition broke new ground.