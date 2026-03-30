Parents worry as govt sits on bill to regulate school fee

In one instance, a private school in Shaikpet is said to have raised its annual fee for Class I by nearly 10 per cent. Parents claimed that what was around `99,000 last year has now shot up significantly, in some cases nearing `1.8 lakh. “This has become an annual trend,” said a parent, adding that many families are now planning to take the issue to the government and demand a proper regulatory mechanism to curb unchecked fee hikes.