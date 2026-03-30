Parents worry as govt sits on bill to regulate school fee

Hyderabad: With admissions for the 2026–27 academic year in progress, parents across Hyderabad have raised fresh concerns over steep fee hikes by private schools.
The issue has resurfaced even as the Telangana Education Commission (TEC) continues to press the state government to enact a long-pending fee regulation bill.
Several schools have reportedly increased fees by around 10 per cent, while others have imposed hikes of up to 30 per cent. Parents say the increases are arbitrary and lack transparency, adding to the financial strain at a time when household expenses are already rising sharply.
In one instance, a private school in Shaikpet is said to have raised its annual fee for Class I by nearly 10 per cent. Parents claimed that what was around `99,000 last year has now shot up significantly, in some cases nearing `1.8 lakh. “This has become an annual trend,” said a parent, adding that many families are now planning to take the issue to the government and demand a proper regulatory mechanism to curb unchecked fee hikes.
Despite repeated recommendations from the TEC, the proposed fee regulation bill remains pending. Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao, a member of the Commission, said the draft legislation has already been submitted but is still under discussion. “It may require further legal examination. This is a crucial period as schools are finalising admissions and fee structures. The regulation must come into force at the earliest,” he said.
He said that the Commission has recommended a structured approach, allowing schools to revise fees based on parameters such as infrastructure and academic standards, and only once in every two to three years.
The issue has also drawn attention from the Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights and Safety (TPACRS), which has called for immediate government intervention. Its president, Asif Sohail, questioned the absence of clear guidelines and said many parents are struggling to cope with rising costs. “In some cases, families are being forced to take loans to fund their children’s education,” he said.
Sohail also pointed to a systemic concern: the continued preference for private schools due to perceived gaps in infrastructure and quality in government institutions. “This compels parents to opt for private education despite the high costs,” he noted.
Members of the Hyderabad School Parents Association echoed similar concerns. They said they had hoped the ongoing Telangana Assembly session would see the passage of the fee regulation bill. “Our expectations have been dashed,” a member said.
Parents say the financial burden is becoming increasingly unsustainable. “For my child in Class I, the annual fee has risen from `1.15 lakh to nearly `1.25 lakh in just a year,” said one parent, requesting anonymity. “If this continues every year, it is no longer a simple hike — it becomes an unmanageable long-term commitment.”
Another parent, Suresh Reddy, whose son studies in a private school, expressed frustration over the lack of clarity. “There is no transparency. Every year, we are informed of a fee increase without any justification. We have no option but to pay, as changing schools is not easy for children,” he said.
With admission deadlines approaching, parents have urged the government to expedite the process of enacting the fee regulation framework and introduce clear, enforceable guidelines to ensure transparency and affordability in private school education.