Parents seek reforms in NIOS policy for students with disabilities

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS): A group of parents representing Divyang (specially-abled) learners has appealed to National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) authorities to implement key policy reforms to make the education system more inclusive and accessible for students with disabilities.

The board practicals for secondary and senior secondary learners are scheduled to begin on March 17.

Parents of Divyang learners have raised several concerns related to subject combinations, examination patterns, evaluation methods, and practical guidelines at the Secondary and Senior Secondary levels in a detailed letter addressed to the Chairperson of NIOS.