Parents raise alarm on worm-infested rice in midday meals in Karnataka's Koppal

KOPPAL: Government schools in some parts of Koppal district are getting foodgrains infested with worms which are finding their way into the midday meals of schoolchildren.

On Tuesday, a school in Bisaralli village of Koppal taluk found worms in rice.

Last week, a school in Muddenahalli of Kushtagi taluk faced a similar issue, posing a serious health risk to children. Officials said that no action has been taken despite complaining to higher authorities many times.

In all, 2.8 lakh children are provided with midday meals every day in Koppal district.