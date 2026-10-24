Parents push US teachers to rethink how Hinduism is taught

Washington: A Hindu American parents' group is taking its campaign to change how Hinduism is taught in American schools directly to teachers, saying it found educators receptive to "accurate and culturally sensitive" material at a New Jersey conference attended by about 200 teachers.

The Hindu Parents Network (HPN) said it sponsored an interactive session on "Accurate and Culturally Sensitive Teaching of Hinduism in a Changing World" at the 2026 New Jersey Teachers Conference.

The session "addressed common misrepresentations, discussed classroom challenges, and shared practical resources to support educators", the group said in a message to supporters on Friday.

"The response was overwhelmingly positive. Educators recognised the need for accurate resources and welcomed practical solutions," it said.