New Delhi: Almost one-and-a-half years after the Delhi Fee Regulation Bill was passed, parents of 12 students of a private school in Mayur Vihar Phase III on Wednesday protested outside the Directorate of Education (DoE), alleging that their children were being denied entry to the school over a fee dispute.
The parents claimed the students had been barred from attending classes after they refused to pay the increased fee which was yet to be approved by the education department. They said the children were missing classes ahead of examinations scheduled to begin next month.
Ashwani Gupta, a parent, said the school had issued notices to parents asking them not to send their children to school. He said the parents had approached the school and the DoE several times to resolve the matter.
"We are paying the fees approved by the DoE. We are not refusing to pay the fees. We are only asking that the additional amount be charged after an order from the court or the education department," Gupta said.
There was no response available from the school or the DoE.
Another parent said the fee for his child had increased from around Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,000, while the parents were willing to pay the amount approved by the DoE.
"We have been following the DoE-approved fee structure for the last one-and-a-half years. There is not a single penny less in what we are paying. We are waiting for a formal order before paying the additional amount," he said.
A parent of two children, studying in Classes 5 and 12, said the fee had increased from around Rs 6,000-7,000 to Rs 11,600. He also expressed concern over the impact of the dispute on his children's education, particularly with examinations approaching.
The parents said they had repeatedly sought the DoE's intervention and requested an audit of the school's fee structure. They also said the matter was pending before a court.
The Delhi Fee Fixation and Regulation Bill, passed by the Delhi Assembly in 2025, provides for regulation of fee increases in private unaided schools through district-level fee regulation committees. It aims to ensure transparency in fee fixation and prevent arbitrary fee hikes, with schools required to follow the prescribed approval process.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.