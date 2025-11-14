Parents meet at 47,000 schools on Children’s Day

BENGALURU: On the occasion of Children’s Day, the Department of School Education and Literacy is organising mega parents–teachers meetings at 47,000 government and aided schools across the State on Friday, officials of the department said.

In addition, students and teachers will also get a chance to interact with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a function being organised at the Vidhana Soudha to mark the day, they said.

Mid day meals will be provided to both children and their parents attending the meeting at the schools and pre-university colleges across the state, the officials said.