Parents Cricket League finale in Kochi brings schools together

Kochi: The inaugural edition of the two-day Parents Cricket League (PCL) will conclude in Kochi on Sunday. Organised by the parent community of Naipunya Public School, the tournament is designed to foster stronger bonds among parents, teachers, and school communities through the spirit of sportsmanship and healthy competition.
A total of nine school teams from across Kerala is participating in the tournament. Naipunya Public School executive director Fr Simon Pallupetta stated that the initiative promotes unity, teamwork, healthy living, and active community participation.
The tournament will feature live streaming, expert commentary, cash prizes, and special individual awards, including Best Batsman, Best Bowler, Most Valuable Player, and Man of the Match.