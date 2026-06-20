Parents continue to shape degree choices of Indian youth: Report

Parents remain the most influential voices in determining students' higher education and career choices, according to a new report by College Vidya that examines how learners navigate degree decisions in an increasingly complex education landscape.

The Career Guidance Gap Report, based on responses from nearly 900 individuals across India, found that 54.2 per cent of respondents were primarily influenced by a parent while deciding on their academic or career path.

Fathers emerged as the single largest influence at 33.3 per cent, followed by mothers at 20.9 per cent. Another 11.2 per cent cited relatives such as uncles, aunts and extended family members as their primary source of guidance.

The findings suggest that for many learners, critical educational decisions continue to be shaped within families before students consult counsellors, teachers or industry professionals.

However, the report also points to a disconnect between influence and expertise.

Only 37.3 per cent of respondents said the person guiding them had direct experience in the field they were recommending. This indicates that many students rely on well-intentioned advice that may not necessarily be informed by current industry realities.

Commenting on the findings, Rohit Gupta, Co-Founder and COO of College Vidya, said the higher education landscape has become significantly more complex than it was for previous generations.

"Parents play an irreplaceable role in a student's education journey, but today's higher education landscape is far more complex than it was a generation ago," he said.

"Students are no longer choosing only between a few conventional degrees. They are evaluating multiple universities, online and hybrid programmes, affordability, recognition, career outcomes and long-term return on investment," he added.

The study also examined the consequences of educational decisions. Three out of four respondents reported experiencing at least one significant outcome resulting from their degree choice, including financial loss, lost time, career setbacks or effects on confidence and mental well-being.

Nearly one-third of respondents indicated they would probably or definitely choose a different course if given the opportunity to make the decision again.

According to the report, the findings highlight the growing need for structured career guidance systems, particularly as students navigate an expanding range of traditional, online, hybrid and work-integrated learning pathways.

The report argues that improving access to reliable information, professional counselling and transparent programme comparisons could help reduce instances of degree regret and improve long-term outcomes for students.

As higher education options continue to diversify, researchers suggest that supporting both students and families with informed decision-making tools may become increasingly important.