Free Aadhaar biometric updates for children in Davanagere till September 30

Davanagere: The Davanagere district administration has provided a special opportunity for children in the age group of 5 to 7 years and 15 to 17 years in the district to get mandatory biometric update.
This service will be available completely free of cost at all Aadhaar centres in the district till September 30, 2026. According to Aadhaar rules, it is mandatory for children to update their biometric details when they turn 5 and 15 years old. This update will facilitate school enrollment, various competitive exams, scholarships and various government welfare schemes.
Parents are requested to visit the nearest Aadhaar service centres with their children's Aadhaar cards and supporting documents and complete this process. All parents in the district should be aware of this responsibility and cooperate in reaching the government schemes by updating their children's Aadhaar within the stipulated period, the Additional DC said in a press statement.