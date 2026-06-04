Parents' Body flags lapses in CBSE's OSM evaluation system, teacher deployment

New Delhi: The Delhi Parents Association (DPA) has alleged that the CBSE rollout of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 answer sheet evaluation was rushed and implemented without adequate preparation, training or feedback from teachers.

The government and CBSE have maintained that the OSM system was introduced to enhance transparency, accuracy and efficiency in the evaluation process.

The board has asserted that the digital system eliminates errors in totalling and mark transfer, ensures greater accountability in assessment and provides a more standardised evaluation mechanism.