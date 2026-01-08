Parasitism began 100 million years ago: CCMB study

HYDERABAD: A genomic study by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Thiruvananthapuram has found that parasitism originated and diversified more than 100 million years ago.

The team, led by Siddharth Kulkarni, a Ramanujan faculty member at CCMB, along with three IISER undergraduates, analysed 90 arachnid genomes — the largest dataset studied so far — to trace ancient evolutionary links.