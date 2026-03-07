Preethi Pal joins Women’s Day celebrations in Delhi

New Delhi: Indian Paralympic medallist Preethi Pal attended the opening ceremony of a three-day International Women's Day celebration organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.



The programme brought together several distinguished guests and participants to mark the occasion ahead of International Women's Day, celebrated globally on March 8.



During the opening ceremony, Preethi Pal lit the ceremonial lamp to formally commence the event. Following the inauguration, she also joined other guests and women jawans of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in a yoga session as part of the fitness activities planned during the programme.