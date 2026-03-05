Para-teachers rally in Kolkata, demand pay hike; police stop march to CM residence

"We were stopped on our way to the CM's residence as we wanted to hand over a memorandum to her. We have our back to the wall. Para-teachers are being paid Rs 10,000 per month at the primary level, and Rs 13,000 at the upper primary level. We demand that it be raised to at least Rs 20,000-25,000," Mancha convenor Bhagirath Ghosh said.

A police officer said the forum did not have prior permission to take out the rally till Kalighat or Hazra and had not contacted the chief minister's office for submitting any memorandum.

Ghosh said para-teachers were saddled with a large volume of administrative and academic work in state-aided schools, but their pay parity was grossly unfair in comparison with regular teachers.