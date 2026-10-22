Para-badminton careers require private backing alongside central TOPS funding, warns Krishna Nagar

"For example, I am in the para-athletes' category. Whatever training I do, I do it with an able-bodied player. I train and compete with them, so it is better for me. I want all the endorsers to be in para sports, because para sports are getting good results. If you look at both badminton and para badminton, Pramod bhaiya (Bhagat) and I are the only people to win gold at the Olympic level. But there is no recognition for para badminton yet. You will see javelin has done very well. But para badminton has not done as well as it should have. Para badminton results come in 7-10 days. In 7-10 days, everything has to be done on the same page. I hope I can repeat everything in 2028. I know I will and get on top of the podium,” he stated.