Para-athlete J Deepa's 16-year wait for promised government job continues

CHENNAI: A permanent government job continues to elude J Deepa, a para-athlete with locomotor disability from Madurai who has won several international medals and was honoured with the Kalpana Chawla Award by the DMK government led by M Karunanidhi in 2010.

She is works as a visiting coach with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) on a monthly honorarium of `20,000. Deepa, now 43, staged a protest outside the secretariat demanding the promised job on Wednesday.