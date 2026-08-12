Par panel flags delay in construction of Eklavya schools, asks govt to take adequate steps

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel has expressed concern over delays in the construction of Eklavya Model Residential Schools, stating that the measures taken by the government have not resolved the recurring problems.
The Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment, in its 23rd report on action taken by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs on the observations and recommendations contained in its 19th report on 'Demands for Grants (2026-27)', noted that 723 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) have been sanctioned out of 728 targeted.
Noting that the budget estimate of Rs 7,088.60 crore was substantially downgraded at the revised estimate stage to Rs 4,900 crore in 2025-26, the committee had urged the ministry to persuade the implementing agencies to comply with the norms so that the schools are established within the given timeframe.
It had also urged that the budget estimate of Rs 7,150.01 crore for 2026-27 should not be reduced at the revised estimate stage, as it is being done every year.
The committee said it is happy that the National Education Society for Tribal Students had utilised the revised estimate of Rs 4,896.40 crore in 2025-26, but was "not satisfied with the ministry's reply".
It said the same problems persist as the measures taken by the ministry to accelerate the construction and operationalisation of Ekalavya model schools are repetitive.
"The committee feels that some alternative is to be developed by the ministry as these problems are recurring. The measures taken have not been able to resolve the issues," it said.
As a result, only 428 out of the 728 sanctioned EMRS have been completed to date; construction is still in progress at 249 locations and 51 schools remain at the pre-construction stage, it said.
The panel also expressed concern that the delays would lead to cost escalations.
The committee, therefore, desired that the Ministry of Tribal Affairs find some alternate solution, such as setting up an independent agency competent enough to handle the issues that are delaying the work.
It had recommended that the ministry take necessary steps to complete the constructions at the earliest, so that the schools can start functioning from their own buildings, as 111 schools functioning from government buildings and 11 from rented premises may not be adequately supported by the educational infrastructure -- including technological and AI labs, smart classrooms and sporting arenas -- envisaged under the EMRS scheme.
The ministry, in its reply, informed that as on April 30, 2026, 381 EMRS are functioning from their own permanent buildings, 108 from other government buildings and 10 from rented buildings.
The committee said it remains unsatisfied with the fact that 118 schools are still functioning from government and rented buildings.
It reiterated that, therefore, all necessary measures may be taken so that the schools functioning from government buildings and rented premises are supported with the educational infrastructure envisaged under the EMRS scheme, including technological and AI labs, smart classrooms and sporting arenas.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.