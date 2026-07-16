Congress to target paper leaks, price rise and ‘chanda chori’ in monsoon session

New Delhi, India (ANI): Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday said the party will hold the PM Narendra Modi-led government accountable on several issues, including alleged corruption, paper leaks, price rise, foreign policy, and the rights of marginalised communities during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Monsoon Session is scheduled to begin on July 20 and continue until August 13.

The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) held a strategic meeting on Thursday under the chairpersonship of CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Party President Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and other party leaders attended the meeting.