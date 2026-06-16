Ashok Gehlot blames paper leaks for growing public distrust

Jaipur: Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday alleged that the alleged irregularities in NEET (UG) 2026 have shattered public trust.

Speaking to reporters, Gehlot said, "Look, the program that Rahul Ji has given is supported by all the youth because finally someone is raising their voice. That is why he started from Kota, which has become a hub for IIT exams and coaching. Now, another suicide happened yesterday, I think it is the second or third one. How many suicides must have occurred across the country? The government doesn't care at all. So, a very serious situation has arisen."



The former Rajasthan Chief Minister further alleged, "The way paper leaks have happened one after another, in both the SSC and NEET, public trust has completely shattered. You can understand what a massive issue this has become for the country," he said.



Gehlot further said that it was unfortunate that the Centre failed to act despite the growing calls demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharamendra Pradhan.

"To send a message regarding this, the Education Minister's resignation was demanded, but they (government) were unable to secure it. In a democracy, the primary principle is that when public opinion demands something, some action is taken based on it. They (government) don't even do that; this is the misfortune of the country," he said.