Paper leaks curbed, youth employment prioritised ahead of third year: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Nov 14 (IANS): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visited the Jawahar Circle in Jaipur for a morning walk on Saturday, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, Suman Sharma and other public representatives.
During the walk, Chief Minister Sharma interacted with children and members of the public, posed for selfies and discussed the state government's achievements.
He claimed that the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had effectively curbed paper leaks and taken steps to create employment opportunities for the youth.
The Chief Minister said the promises made to the people in the BJP government's election manifesto (Sankalp Patra) were being fulfilled consistently.
He added that the state government would complete three years in office on December 15 and had regularly been presenting an account of its work to the public.
On this occasion, the state government will share details of its achievements and initiatives undertaken over the past three years, along with its future plans and upcoming priorities.
Chief Minister Sharma said the state government functions as a servant of the people, with the welfare of the poor at the centre of its policies.
He described serving the poor as equivalent to serving God and stressed that the benefits of government schemes must reach the last person in the queue.
He said the state government had focused on translating schemes and announcements that previously existed only on paper into tangible action on the ground.
The Chief Minister added that the state government was taking decisions keeping the future of the youth and the overall development of Rajasthan in mind.
He reiterated that curbing paper leaks and providing employment opportunities had been among its key priorities.
He said that the pace of public welfare initiatives and development projects would be accelerated further in the coming days.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.