‘Paper leaks are new mantra’: Shiv Sena UBT targets NTA, Centre

According to the editorial, the leak's reach is extensive, with investigators tracing links to Maharashtra (Nashik, Pune, Latur), Kerala, Haryana, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir. While the CBI has made several arrests, there is growing cynicism as previous offenders in 2017, 2021, and 2024 paper leaks often ended up out on bail. The Education Ministry faces mounting pressure to explain why the NTA did not change the paper despite early warnings of a leak a week before the exam.