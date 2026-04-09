Panjab University to host KAVACH 3.0, bringing military and defence dialogue to campus

Panjab University is set to host the third edition of its annual defence fest, KAVACH 3.0, on April 9 and 10, bringing a mix of military demonstrations and academic engagement to campus. The event, organised by the Department of Defence and National Security Studies, will transform the Student Centre and surrounding grounds into a hub of defence activity.

The two-day fest will begin with an inaugural ceremony on April 9, attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig, along with senior defence and civic officials. The event is designed to give students and the public direct exposure to India’s military systems, operations, and strategic thinking.

Among the key highlights are high-energy demonstrations, including an Army Dog Show and an Army Horse Show, offering a glimpse into the training and operational capabilities of defence forces. An extensive display of weapons and military equipment will also be open to visitors across both days, allowing hands-on engagement with defence technologies.

The fest will also feature National Cadet Corps (NCC) activities, showcasing discipline, drills, and tactical skills of student cadets. These segments aim to connect young participants with structured training environments and instil interest in defence services.

Beyond the displays, KAVACH 3.0 will host academic sessions, discussions, and interactions with defence personnel and experts, focusing on India’s military heritage and contemporary security challenges. Organisers say the initiative is intended to bridge classroom learning with real-world defence practices and provide a deeper understanding of national security.

Now in its third edition, the fest has evolved into a platform that combines public outreach with academic dialogue, reinforcing Panjab University’s focus on defence education and national service.

The event is expected to draw students, faculty, and visitors from across the region, offering a rare opportunity to engage with both the operational and intellectual aspects of India’s defence ecosystem.