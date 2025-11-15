Panjab University students threaten to boycott exams, give November 18 deadline

Students protesting at the Panjab University under the Panjab University Bachao Morcha announced a complete boycott of the varsity’s semester exams, which begin on November 18. The students also issued an ultimatum after their deadline passed without the announcement of Senate election dates.

The protests centre on the unresolved status of the university’s apex governing body, the Senate, whose term expired on October 31, 2024.

Yesterday, Friday, November 14, the five-member committee formed to mediate with the protesting students met with the agitators twice but were unable to break the standoff, Hindustan Times reports.

Members of the Morcha say they will not allow examinations while the Senate remains unformed and have warned that campus academic activities are contingent on a clear election timetable.

They reiterate that the three-day ultimatum they gave the administration had expired with “no meaningful response,” leaving them with no option but to escalate the protest.

The university administration, however, has reiterated that the examinations will proceed as scheduled. Officials have stated that a recommended election timetable has already been forwarded to the Chancellor for approval, and urged students not to disrupt academic activities.

Despite the appeal, students insist that no exams should be conducted until an official notification is issued and publicly communicated.

If the Morcha follows through on its exam boycott plan, approximately 15,000 students on campus will be affected.

The protesters did not specify if the boycott will apply to PU-affiliated colleges in the city and Punjab. The Morcha had already hinted at a probable shutdown of the administration block.